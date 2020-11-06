Who's Playing

No. 11 Miami (FL) @ NC State

Current Records: Miami (FL) 5-1; NC State 4-2

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Miami (FL) and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Hurricanes won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Miami (FL) didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Virginia Cavaliers two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 19-14 victory. Miami (FL) can attribute much of their success to WR Michael Harley, who caught ten passes for one TD and 170 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Harley has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, a win for NC State just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 48-21 punch to the gut against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Wolfpack were down 38-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for NC State, but they got scores from QB Bailey Hockman, WR Emeka Emezie, and WR Anthony Smith.

The Hurricanes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) is now 5-1 while NC State sits at 4-2. Miami (FL) is 3-1 after wins this year, and NC State is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami (FL) won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.