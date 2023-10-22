Who's Playing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Hawaii 2-6, New Mexico 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

What to Know

New Mexico will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The New Mexico Lobos and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at University Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

New Mexico managed to keep up with San Jose State until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: New Mexico lost to San Jose State, and New Mexico lost bad. The score wound up at 52-24. New Mexico has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The match pitted two dominant backs against one another in Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Kairee Robinson. Robinson had a great game and gained 189 total yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Croskey-Merritt did his best for the losing side, rushing for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Hawaii traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 41-34 to San Diego State on Saturday. Despite 102 more yards than San Diego State, Hawaii couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

The losing side was boosted by Brayden Schager, who threw for 427 yards and three touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Nick Cenacle, who picked up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Rainbow Warriors dominated in the air and finished the game with 427 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego State only passed for 221.

New Mexico has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for Hawaii, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with Hawaii going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played New Mexico.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' match: The Lobos have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 178.1 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Rainbow Warriors , though, as they've been averaging only 57.8 per game. How will Hawaii fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New Mexico.