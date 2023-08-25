Who's Playing

UMass Minutemen @ New Mexico State Aggies

Current Records: UMass 0-0, New Mexico State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies will host the UMass Minutemen to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 26th at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Looking back to last season, UMass struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 1-11 record. On the other hand, New Mexico State finished a solid 6-6 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 24-19 win in the Quick Lane Bowl.

UMass will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

UMass came up short against New Mexico State in their previous matchup last October, falling 23-13. Can UMass avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

New Mexico State has won both of the games they've played against UMass in the last 2 years.