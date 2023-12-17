New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill blasted the administration of rival New Mexico on Saturday night, alleging UNM did not want the Aggies practicing in their facilities leading up to the New Mexico Bowl. NMSU lost to Fresno State 37-10 in the bowl game, which was played at University Stadium on the New Mexico campus in Albuquerque.

New Mexico State is roughly three hours away, meaning the Aggies needed a place to practice leading up to the game. But after NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia was caught appearing to urinate on New Mexico's indoor practice field in September, the Lobos weren't overly welcoming to the Aggies, according to Kill.

"We disciplined the young man," Kill said. "He doesn't get to do any interviews and stuff like that. If you want to take a toothbrush and clean toilets all the time, that ain't a lot of fun and do community service. Well guess what? I hope the AD here gets the same damn discipline with the people around this state that Diego got, because he deserves it."

The remarks were part of a two-minute rant from Kill, 62, who just finished his second season at New Mexico State, which is just the latest stop in a coaching career dating to the mid-1980s. While Kill crediting the bowl game itself for doing a "great job," the crux of his issue was with the apparent difficulties the Aggies faced in dealing with UNM.

"I've got class, and I've had class my whole life," Kill said. You can ask the college football profession. I've had class. I've never been treated like that. And guess what? When that incident happened, I didn't know about it for two months, and we beat them right here. Then they tell me after the game. Take that to the bank. He [New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez] better be disciplined. He better be disciplined by this state, and if he's not, it's a crime."

The New Mexico Bowl issued a statement after the game saying it works with both teams playing in the game to ensure "equal access to training and practice facilities."

"The University of New Mexico has been gracious hosts for the past 18 years and this year's game was no exception," the statement said. "Understanding the nature of both in-state and in-conference rivalries there is always a sense of ensuring that all parties respect each other's property, which in this case was upheld by both institutions."