The 2023 college football season begins in earnest on Saturday. The Week 0 slate features seven FBS games over the course of the day, with an intriguing matchup in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts a battle between the New Mexico State Aggies and the UMass Minutemen. The teams met a year ago in Amherst, with NMSU winning by a 10-point margin, and each squad aims to begin the 2023 campaign on a positive note.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Las Cruces. The Aggies are listed as 7-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45 in the latest UMass vs. New Mexico State odds.

UMass vs. New Mexico State spread: New Mexico State -7

UMass vs. New Mexico State over/under: 45 points

UMass vs. New Mexico State money line: NMSU -268, UMass +216

UMASS: The Minutemen were 5-7 against the spread in 2022

NMSU: The Aggies were 8-5 against the spread in 2022

Why UMass can cover

UMass has returning production on both sides of the ball. Don Brown's team returns four starters along the offensive line, with that unit projecting as a potential strength. Brady Olson also returns after leading the team in quarterback snaps in 2022, though he will battle with Taisun Phommachanh for the job. Phommachanh has spent his college career at Clemson and Georgia Tech and arrives with significant pedigree.

On the other side, UMass is keyed by Brown's well-known aptitude defensively, with the Minutemen yielding only 175.3 passing yards per game last season. UMass also produced 71 tackles for loss and nine interceptions, with prominent returners in Jordan Mahoney and Gerrell Johnson. UMass also added a high-profile transfer in safety Dashaun Jenkins from Ole Miss, and the Minutemen will also face a flawed New Mexico State offense. The Aggies struggled to move the ball through the air a year ago, completing only 52.1% of passes and averaging fewer than 170 passing yards per game in 2022. See which team to pick here.

Why New Mexico State can cover

New Mexico State finished 2022 on a strong note, winning six of the last seven games and picking up a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl. Some of that success can be traced to the play of dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia. He rushed for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, generating more than nine yards per scramble attempt. Pavia also peaked late in the season, leading all of FBS in QBR after October 1 last season. Over the last six games, Pavia averaged 10.2 yards per pass attempt with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also generated 67.7 rushing yards per game in that sample, and Pavia's breakout performance came in a 339-yard, six-touchdown effort in a blowout win over Liberty.

Pavia is a key piece of the running game, but New Mexico State also returns the top two running backs from last season in Star Thomas and Jamoni Jones. The Aggies averaged more than 160 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry in 2022 and, on the outside, four of the top five wide receivers return for Jerry Kill's team. With New Mexico State also posting a 4-2 mark against the spread in Las Cruces last season, this is a strong spot. See which team to pick here.

