After 17 seasons and six national championship victories, Nick Saban is stepping down as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 72-year-old amassed a 292-71-1 record as the head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama, winning a total of seven national titles in his career. Many current and former collegiate and NFL head coaches benefitted from Saban's tutelage. The program has been the most successful in the country during the Saban era and the potential to take over one of college football's historic powerhouses will undoubtedly appeal to coaches across the country. And according to our insiders, the search may only last a few days.

Top Alabama head coaching candidates

One potential candidate is Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. The former Washington and USC head coach spent a season on the Alabama staff in 2016 after being terminated by the Trojans for off-the-field issues and the time under Saban helped him revitalize his career. He'd go on to serve as the Falcons offensive coordinator and then returned to Alabama to call plays in 2019 and 2020 before accepting the job at Texas.

Sarkisian has slowly built the Longhorns into a national title contender over the last three seasons, leading Texas to the College Football Playoff this season before losing in the semifinals to Washington. Saban is said to be extremely fond of Sarkisian's abilities and there's the potential that Sarkisian may be able to lure former five-star recruit Arch Manning to join him in Alabama after Quinn Ewers announced he'd be returning to Texas for another season on Thursday.

A name on the list is a familiar one to the coaching carousel and to SEC fans. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spent three seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator (2014-2016) after having previously been the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Volunteers and USC Trojans. After his time working for Saban, Kiffin went on to find success at Florida Atlantic and is coming off an 11-win season where he led Ole Miss to a Peach Bowl victory to improve his record over four seasons there to 34-15.

"I've been told by numerous people I trust over the years that Lane wants the Alabama job. I've even heard from multiple trustworthy people over the last year that one of the reasons why Kiffin ultimately didn't jump to Auburn a year ago was he wanted a clause in his contract that would let him out for the Alabama job,"

