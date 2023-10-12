Northwestern State football player Ronnie Caldwell died after he was shot multiple times on Thursday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office in Louisiana. He was 21.

The shooting took place around 1:08 a.m. local time on University Parkway, near Northwestern State's campus. Police attempted aid on Caldwell, but he succumbed to his injuries. Local police told USA Today they have a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

The Demons canceled their upcoming game against Nicholls after the incident. The program said in a statement that they would make decisions on their remaining football games at a later time. NSU is 0-5 under sixth-year coach Brad Laird, a former Demons quarterback.

"The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss," Laird said in a statement provided by the university. "Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident. He did not play a snap this year because of an injury, but his voice resonated with every member of our team from the first player to the 115th on our roster."

Caldwell started 10 games in 2022 after transferring from Tyler Junior College and starring at Cedar Park High School in Austin, Texas. He posted 42 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss for the Demons. Caldwell was a projected starter for NSU in 2023, but did not play a snap after suffering an injury during fall camp. However, those around the program considered him an assistant coach of sorts due to how involved he remained with the program on game days.

"During these difficult times, I extend my deepest condolences and offer my prayers to Ronnie's family and friends," Northwestern State president Marcus D. Jones said in a statement. "The entire NSU community shares in your grief and sorrow."