Notre Dame continued its strong recent on the recruiting trail Wednesday night, when four-star receiver Cam Williams committed to the Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ. Williams is considered the No. 111 overall player in the Class of 2024 and the No. 19 receiver in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite. His commitment only solidifies Notre Dame's early hold on No. 1 in the Class of 2024 team recruiting rankings.

Williams is Notre Dame's fifth commitment of the class and second pass-catcher to join the group since five-star quarterback CJ Carr committed on June 9. Four-star tight end Jack Larsen committed last week, as the Fighting Irish begin building around Carr for the future. As a sophomore at Glenbard South High School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois during the 2021 season, Williams caught 37 passes for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tom Loy of 247Sports and Notre Dame insider at Irish Illustrated named Williams one of Notre Dame's top 10 prospects for the Class of 2024 earlier this month and projected that he'll continue to rise in the recruiting rankings. Here is Loy's full evaluation:

I'm a big fan of this wide receiver and I believe he'll only improve as he adds strength over the next few years. In fact, I'm willing to wager he'll rise into the Top 100 over time. Williams is super light on his feet, swift off the snap with rapid footwork in his routes. With those outstanding feet, Williams has stop-on-a-dime ability which helps create separation. And he's a vertical threat due in part to his quickness off the snap. He's quite lean currently. And while that's not an uncommon characteristic at his position, once he stacks on more strength, his game should really take off. It's worth noting Williams attended Irish Invasion where he connected with CJ Carr. And this could grow into an important bond as the Irish look to reel in quality receivers in the 2024 class.

Landing Williams is only the latest recruiting victory for first-year coach Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish also have the nation's No. 3 ranked 2023 class.