Ohio State added its first major offensive skill talent of the 2023 recruiting class as four-star running back Mark Fletcher committed to the Buckeyes live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Fletcher, a product of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, picked the Buckeyes over Miami, Michigan, Penn State and Alabama.

Fletcher has a freaky physical frame that 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins compares to NFL superstar Derrick Henry. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Fletcher rates as the No. 154 overall player in the industry standard 247Sports Composite Ratings, including the No. 8 running back. He has rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons.

Fletcher's commitment pushes the Buckeyes up two spots to the No. 6 class in the country with seven commits. He joins tight end Ty Lockwood as the only skill talents in the class. Seven of the seven commitments are blue-chip recruits.

"A big, physically imposing back that has produced for three straight years at one of South Florida's top NFL factories in American Heritage," 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins wrote in a scouting report. "Should be viewed as a bit of a throwback running back that thrives in short-yardage situations and can make an impact on third downs as a pass blocker or pass catcher. Likely to carve out a role in an offensive system that favors a by-committee type of approach. Must stay healthy, but has what it takes to be a reliable ball carrier at a major Power 5 program."