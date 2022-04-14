Ohio State will honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins during Saturday's spring game, coach Ryan Day said on Monday. Haskins, the 24-year-old who played quarterback for the Buckeyes from 2016-18, was struck by a truck and killed on Saturday on a highway near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The school will conduct a moment of silence before kickoff and show a tribute video to Haskins at the end of the first half, according to the Columbus Dispatch. "I think that's appropriate," said Day.

Current Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud honored Haskins in his own way at practice on Monday.

Speaking with media members this week, Day discussed how much Haskins, who was in Florida training with fellow Pittsburgh Steelers players, meant to the Buckeye program. "There is a good group of our guys who played with Dwayne and they are hurting," Day said. "It was a tough weekend for all of us. It's hard to wrap your mind around this when it happens to a young person and somebody who had such a big heart."

Haskins started for the Buckeyes in 2018 -- Urban Meyer's last as the head coach in Columbus, Ohio. Day, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, served as the acting head coach for the first three games of the 2018 season while Meyer was serving a suspension. Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018, both of which are Big Ten records. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

He was drafted No. 15 overall by the Washington Commanders and played two seasons in the nation's capital before signing with the Steelers prior to the 2021 season. Haskins was a four-star prospect and the No. 91 overall player in the Class of 2016 out of out of The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Ohio State's spring game will take place on Saturday at noon ET at Ohio Stadium.