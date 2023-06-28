Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is still competing for the Buckeyes starting job, but the former four-star prospect has already secured a major NIL deal ahead of the 2023 season. McCord inked an agreement with Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus, one of several car dealerships that the award-winning actor has an ownership stake in. The signal-caller announced the deal on Tuesday in an Instagram story post that is no longer live.

As a result of the deal, McCord will be driving a 2023 Mercedes Benz AMG GT 53 over the course of the upcoming college football season. He joins Buckeyes teammate and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who signed an NIL deal with the dealership in April, according to On3.

In an April interview with On3, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus general manager Brian Gilmore went into detail on the company's selection process for NIL sponsorships.

"We've been very selective — we talk to the families before we enter any partnership," Gilmore told On3. "The parents are very involved. By doing it that way, we haven't had any problems. They like how we handle it."

McCord ranked as the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. He was regarded as a five-star in the 247Sports industry composite.

McCord finds himself competing with Devin Brown to replace C.J. Stroud, who was was drafted No. 2 overall by the Houston Texans.

If McCord is named starter, he'll be working with a premiere group of receivers headlined by Harrison. A former four-star prospect himself, Harrison broke onto the scene in 2022 to lead all Ohio State pass-catchers with 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.