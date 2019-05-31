Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes land commitment of 2020 five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming

Urban Meyer routinely opened the doors of the Ohio State football complex to superstar recruits during his tenure as the head coach of the Buckeyes, and first-year coach Ryan Day is following in his footsteps. The Buckeyes received a commitment from five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming on Friday. Fleming is the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2020, and the No. 6 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports composite.

"I talk to [wide receivers] coach [Brian] Hartline and coach Day almost daily, seem like great guys and I have a great relationship with them, they have a strong class already and do a lot with receivers," Fleming said, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound prospect out of Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, chose the Buckeyes over a loaded list of suiters including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State. He is the only five-star commitment in Ohio State's 2020 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 11 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. However, the Buckeyes do have commitments from four-star receivers Gee Scott Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Fleming boasts a 4.63 40-yard dash, 37.4-inch vertical jump and a 23-foot long jump according to his 247Sports profile. He caught 78 passes for 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior in high school.

"Terrific combination of size, strength and leaping ability," Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting for 247Sports wrote. "Easily separates. Speed and physicality make him elite after the catch, and ball skills are exceptional. A game-changer on special teams as well with another gear once he sees the seam or daylight to the end zone. A difference-maker in the red zone. There may be a few receivers faster but nobody nationally with the tool bag Fleming has at the position.

There's a reason that Day is loading up on wide receivers. Presumed starters K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor are all seniors, and other Buckeyes could decide to jump to the NFL at season's end if they have big seasons in Day's offense. So once Fleming arrives on campus, he should compete immediately for playing time in what will be a new-look wide receiving corps.