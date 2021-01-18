Ohio State said goodbye to Justin Fields on Monday, but the future of the Buckeyes offense got a huge boost late in the day when wide receiver Chris Olave announced his intention to return to Columbus for his senior season.

Olave made the announcement on Twitter, with a statement thanking God, Ohio State's coaches and staff and the Ohio State fans for their support with the caption "One more."

Olave led the Buckeyes in receptions (50), receiving yards (729), touchdown receptions (7) and ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 12 nationally averaging 104.1 receiving yards per game. He'll enter the 2021 season not only as one of the top wide receivers in college football but as the leader of one of the deepest collections of pass catchers around. Olave and Garrett Wilson, who will be a true junior next season, each totaled more than 700 receiving yards during the Buckeyes' limited schedule and combined for 13 touchdowns. They'll be the headliners, but don't look past the next step in development for promising freshmen Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or the return of tight end Jeremy Ruckert for his senior season.

Of course, the one key piece that remains an unknown is the replacement for Fields at quarterback. But with this combination of high-end performers and high-ceiling youth, it's hard to imagine a better situation for a new starting quarterback than what CJ Stroud, Gunnar Hoak or a mystery candidate, might be walking into for the 2021 season.