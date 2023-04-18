Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was injured following an ATV crash on his property early Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. ET, with Hartline operating the vehicle, the Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office confirmed. A second person, Joshua Gaylor, was riding as a passenger. Hartline was released from the hospital on Monday, an Ohio State spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.

Hartline admitted that he was drinking prior to the crash, according to a police report obtained by the Columbus Dispatch. Officers had detected a smell of alcohol in his hospital room at Riverside Methodist Hospital, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if any charges should be filed.

"I appreciate everyones support," tweeted Hartline tweeted on Sunday. "I crashed my side-by-side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well."

Hartline has been a staple of the Ohio State coaching staff since joining his alma mater as an offensive quality control assistant in 2017. He gradually worked his way up the coaching staff, serving as the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach from 2018-21 and then passing game coordinator in 2022. Following the departure of Kevin Wilson, he was promoted to offensive coordinator under coach Ryan Day.

Hartline was a standout receiver for the Buckeyes from 2006-08. He had 90 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns during his three-year career before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round (108th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Ohio State concluded its spring practices on Saturday.