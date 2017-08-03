Oklahoma dismisses incoming four-star freshman QB Chris Robison from the team

Oklahoma quarterback Chris Robison has been dismissed from the team following a violation of team rules, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley announced on Wednesday night.

Robison was a four-star member of Oklahoma's 2017 recruiting class. The Mesquite, Texas, product enrolled at Oklahoma in January.

In April, Robison was arrested for public intoxication the night after Oklahoma's spring game. In that game, Robison completed three of his five passes for 49 yards.

At the time, Oklahoma said it would deal with the matter "internally." It is unknown whether this dismissal is the result of that arrest or a separate team rules violation.

As for how this will affect Oklahoma going forward, barring an injury, it won't have a major impact on the 2017 season. Baker Mayfield returns for his senior season, and the 2016 Heisman finalist will once again be in the Heisman conversation this season. Also, while there's no official depth chart yet, odds are Kyler Murray -- a transfer from Texas A&M -- will serve as Mayfield's backup this season. Murray is a former five-star prospect himself and is one of three scholarship quarterbacks remaining on the roster following Robison's dismissal. The third is sophomore Austin Kendall.

The Sooners should be able to manage this season, though Robison could have been in the running for the starting job next season.