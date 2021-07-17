Treyaun Webb, one of the nation's most highly sought Class of 2023 prospects, made his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ on Saturday. The decision ended up being another big recruiting win for Oklahoma as Webb picked the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State to become the first member of OU's 2023 class.

"Coach Lincoln Riley is a great offensive minded coach. ... it just all made sense," Webb said on CBS Sports HQ. "Boomer Sooner!"

Webb is listed as an athlete who is ranked No. 29 overall in the 2023 class by 247Sports and No. 46 in the 247Sports Composite. The four-star speedster has played running back at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, but could end up slotting in as a wide receiver or defensive back at the next level. Webb was previously committed to Georgia for over a year before opening up his recruitment again in January.

Webb will be paving a new path within a strong football pedigree. His cousin, Dee Webb, played cornerback at Florida before being selected by the Jaguars in 2006 NFL Draft and carving out a long career in the Canadian Football League. Webb's grandfather, Reggie Webb, played receiver for Florida State in the early 1980s.

Webb took unofficial visits to all three of his finalists in June and will be among the earliest top-100 prospects from the class of 2023 to announce his college choice. The rising junior also runs track.

Four-star athlete Keon Sabb (4 p.m.) and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette (5 p.m.) will also be committing live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ.