Who's Playing

Washington State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Washington State 4-2; Oregon State 4-2

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are 7-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Washington State received a tough blow last week as they fell 30-14 to the USC Trojans. The losing side was boosted by RB Jaylen Jenkins, who picked up 130 yards on the ground on 13 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Jenkins has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, it was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Oregon State made off with a 28-27 victory over the Stanford Cardinal last week. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 24-10 deficit. Oregon State's RB Damien Martinez looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown. Martinez had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah Utes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Washington State and the Beavers now sit at an identical 4-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State enters the game with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. But Oregon State ranks 13th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 16 on the season. We'll see if the Cougars' defense can keep Oregon State's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Beavers are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last eight years.