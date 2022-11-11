Who's Playing

Maryland @ No. 14 Penn State

Current Records: Maryland 6-3; Penn State 7-2

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins are 1-6 against the Penn State Nittany Lions since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Maryland is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Maryland will be looking to regain their footing.

Maryland came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers last week, falling 23-10. QB Taulia Tagovailoa had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 43.48%.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 287 more yards than your opponent like Penn State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Indiana Hoosiers 45-14. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Nittany Lions had established a 31-7 advantage. Their RB Kaytron Allen was on fire, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

Penn State's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed IU's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a total loss of 34 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Maryland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Maryland is now 6-3 while Penn State sits at 7-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Terrapins rank 32nd in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. But the Nittany Lions are even better: they enter the matchup with 20 rushing touchdowns, good for 25th best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Penn State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 10-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Penn State have won six out of their last seven games against Maryland.