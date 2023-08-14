Former Tennessee quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning is headed back to Knoxville, Tennessee, though it won't be on the football field. Tennessee announced that Manning will join its College of Communication and Information as a professor of practice beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.

Manning will serve as a "featured expert" in a select number of classes during the upcoming term. The former Volunteers signal-caller is slated to teach alongside the college's faculty on a variety of topics, including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

Manning played at Tennessee from 1994-97, passing for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns during his four seasons with the program. He was a consensus All-American during his final season, passing for 3,819 yards and 36 touchdowns while guiding the Volunteers to an SEC title.

Manning went on to be selected No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft and led the franchise to a Super Bowl title in 2006. He captured a second with the Denver Broncos during the final season of his NFL career in 2015. Manning is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.