Programs and coaches that have taken financial cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several coaches to make financial concessions
The coronavirus pandemic has caused massive disruptions around the globe, and the college football world is no exception. Spring practices and spring games were canceled, football-related activities have been shut down and the recruiting calendar has been disrupted after the NCAA implemented an emergency dead period as people around the country shelter-in-place.
The status of the 2020 college football season hangs in the balance, and schools depend on football for the financial solvency of their athletic departments. Coaches have seen their bank accounts take hits as a result of concerns stemming from the concerns over the start of the season.
"If this starts to bleed into the fall and this starts to impact football, this is really going to be a transformative event for the industry as a whole," Zach Maurides, CEO of Teamworks, told CBS Sports senior writer Dennis Dodd.
Which coaches have seen their paychecks cut? Here's a look at the growing list of names.
ACC
Louisville: Head coach Scott Satterfield (10%)
Syracuse: Head coach Dino Babers (10%)
Wake Forest: Head coach Dave Clawson (10%)
Big Ten
Minnesota: Head coach P.J. Fleck furloughed (unspecified pay cut)
Rutgers: Head coach Greg Schiano for the next four months (10%)
Big 12
Iowa State: Head coach Matt Campbell (One-year pay reduction, suspension of bonuses and incentives)
Kansas: Head coach Les Miles (10%)
Kansas State: Head coach Chris Klieman (13%)
Pac-12
Colorado: Head coach Karl Dorrell (10%)
Washington State: Head coach Nick Rolovich (5% pay cut and suspension of bonuses and/or incentives)
SEC
Missouri: Head coach Eli Drinkwitz (10%)
Mountain West
Boise State: Football staff furloughed (7-10 days)
