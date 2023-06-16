San Diego State gave the Mountain West written notice this week that it "intends to resign from the conference," according to multiple reports. University president Adela de la Torre initially sent a withdrawal letter June 13, per those reports, sparking a debate with the Mountain West and prompting de la Torre to note that the June 13 letter was not an official letter of resignation.

Additionally, the school has requested a "one-month extension" from the Mountain West to delay its deadline "given unforeseen delays involving other collegiate athletic conferences beyond our control." San Diego State would be required to submit a one-year notice if it wants to officially withdraw next June. If that notice is not submitted by June 30, 2023, San Diego State's exit fee increases from $16.5 million to $34 million -- hence why it would ask for an extension to July 31, giving it more time to explore any options available.

There is no formal invitation for San Diego State to join a Power Five conference, though it has long been viewed as an option for Pac-12 expansion amid the departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported in January that San Diego State's new Snapdragon Stadium and improved facilities were part of a bid for more interest from prominent conferences, including the Pac-12.

"We basically went from, 'Hey, you're doing a good job. Your break is coming,' to, 'You're the only team in Southern California that plays FBS football that isn't in the Big Ten,'" SDSU athletic director J.D. Wicker told Dodd.

Creating a snag for the Aztecs is the murky status surrounding the the Pac-12's media rights negotiations. According to Dodd, ESPN is out as an option for the Pac-12 moving forward. The league's current deal with ESPN and Fox expires on July 1, 2024. Any sort of expansion is off the table until the Pac-12 can solidify a revenue sharing deal.

The Big 12 -- which adds UCF, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston for the 2023 season -- is also seeking more expansion, per commissioner Brett Yormark. Dodd reported in May that the Pac-12's own, Colorado, held "substantive" talks with the Big 12 as the Buffaloes weigh their future. The Big 12 could be an enticing option for SDSU as well if the Pac-12 cannot get a deal in order during San Diego State's timeline for exploration.

San Diego State was a charter member of the Mountain West when it was officially created in 1999 amid a huge wave of realignment. The Aztec football team has won three Mountain West titles, which is tied for second most among active programs.