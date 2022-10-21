Camdan McWright, a freshman running back at San Jose State, died Friday morning as a result of a tragic traffic accident. McWright, 18, was riding an electric scooter as he struck by a school bus, the school confirmed to KTVU in San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said that the accident occurred at 6:51 a.m. PT, and there were 15 students on board the school bus at the time.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," said Spartans football coach Brent Brennan. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

McWright signed with San Jose State in the 2022 class out of St. Genevieve High School in Symlar, California. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound McWright had three carries for six yards in his debut season.

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright," said Spartans athletic director Jeff Konya, "The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."

The school said in a release that Saturday's game vs. New Mexico State is still pending, and it will do what's best for its student-athletes.