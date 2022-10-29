Who's Playing
Nevada @ San Jose State
Current Records: Nevada 2-6; San Jose State 4-2
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. SJSU and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The Spartans might have drawn first blood against the Fresno State Bulldogs two weeks ago, but it was Fresno State who got the last laugh. SJSU fell to Fresno State 17-10. SJSU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. San Jose State's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Elijah Cooks, who caught seven passes for one TD and 140 yards.
Meanwhile, Nevada ended up a good deal behind the San Diego State Aztecs when they played last week, losing 23-7. QB Shane Illingworth had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 165 yards passing.
This next matchup looks promising for the Spartans, who are favored by a full 24.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
SJSU is now 4-2 while Nevada sits at 2-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: SJSU enters the game with only one thrown interception, which is the best in the nation. But Nevada enters the contest having picked the ball off ten times, good for 10th in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Spartans are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Nevada have won five out of their last seven games against San Jose State.
- Nov 06, 2021 - Nevada 27 vs. San Jose State 24
- Dec 11, 2020 - San Jose State 30 vs. Nevada 20
- Oct 12, 2019 - Nevada 41 vs. San Jose State 38
- Nov 17, 2018 - Nevada 21 vs. San Jose State 12
- Nov 11, 2017 - Nevada 59 vs. San Jose State 14
- Oct 15, 2016 - San Jose State 14 vs. Nevada 10
- Nov 14, 2015 - Nevada 37 vs. San Jose State 34