Service academies investigating suspected 'white power' gesture during Army-Navy game

Both the U.S. Military and Naval Academies are conducting separate investigations into possible "white power" hand gestures shown by students during Saturday's Army-Navy broadcast. Students were seen flashing the "OK" sign, which touches the thumb and forefinger in a circle, during live television. However, the gesture has recently become a symbol used by white supremacists.

"Based on findings of the investigation, those involved will be held appropriately accountable," Cmdr. Alana Garas, a spokeswoman for the Naval Academy, said in a statement to the Associated Press. "It would be inappropriate to speculate any further while we are conducting this investigation."

Additionally, the United States Military Academy is conducting its own investigation after telling the Wall Street Journal over the weekend that it was looking into the intention behind the hand signs.

"The United States Military Academy is fully committed to developing leaders of character who embody the army values," said West Point superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams to the AP.

The gesture has been used in a trolling manner in the past, but the "OK" sign forms the letters "W" and "P" to represent "white power." The Anti-Defamation League recently added the sign to its database of hate symbols after white supremacists began using the sign earnestly.