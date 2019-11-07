South Carolina vs. App. State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. App. State (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 4-5; App. State 7-1

What to Know

App. State will take on South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Mountaineers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for App. State as they fell 24-21 to Ga. Southern on Thursday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: App. State was the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 254 more yards than your opponent like South Carolina did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took down Vanderbilt 24-7. QB Ryan Hilinski and WR Bryan Edwards were among the main playmakers for South Carolina as the former passed for 235 yards and two TDs on 31 attempts and the latter caught 14 passes for 139 yards and one TD.

South Carolina's win lifted them to 4-5 while App. State's loss dropped them down to 7-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Carolina enters the matchup with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Mountaineers, they come into the contest boasting the eighth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 165.1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a 5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.