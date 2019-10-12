South Florida vs. BYU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch South Florida vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. BYU (away)
Current Records: South Florida 2-3-0; BYU 2-3-0
What to Know
BYU are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on South Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium after a week off. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 958 yards two weeks ago.
The Cougars came within a touchdown against Toledo two weeks ago, but wound up with a 28-21 loss. BYU got a solid performance out of WR Aleva Hifo, who caught five passes for 111 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That receiving effort made it the first game that Hifo has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for South Florida. Everything went their way against Connecticut last week as they made off with a 48-22 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulls had established a 34-14 advantage.
South Florida's victory lifted them to 2-3 while BYU's loss dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls are stumbling into the game with the 14th most rushing touchdowns in the nation, having given up 13 on the season. The Cougars have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 220.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.23
Odds
The Cougars are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
