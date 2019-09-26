South Florida vs. SMU: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

South Florida (home) vs. SMU (away)

Current Records: South Florida 1-2-0; SMU 4-0-0

What to Know

South Florida heads home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with SMU at 4 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely South Florida's strategy against SC State two weeks ago. The Bulls took their game with ease, bagging a 55-16 win over SC State. QB Jordan McCloud had a stellar game for South Florida as he threw three TDs and punched in two rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, SMU might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They skirted past TCU 41-38. With that victory, SMU brought their scoring average up a tier to 43.50 ppg.

Their wins bumped South Florida to 1-2 and SMU to 4-0. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls are stumbling into the contest with the seventh fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 292.70 on average. On the other hand, the Mustangs enter the game with 15 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. So the South Florida squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

South Florida have won both of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.