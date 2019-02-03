Super Bowl 2019 rosters: How the Rams and Patriots starters rated as high school recruits
The Rams and Patriots are loaded with top recruits and many underdog stories
The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will square off Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in Super Bowl LIII with some of the game's biggest stars littering both rosters. But has it always been this way?
Many of the starters on Sunday will have dealt with hype and expectations throughout their careers, while others have been underdogs their entire careers. Let's take a look at the starters in the game, and how the 247Sports Composite viewed them as prospects coming out of high school.
Let's start with the star-studded Rams offense.
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
QB Jared Goff
4
No. 213
No. 15 Pro-style QB
RB Todd Gurley
4
No. 73
No. 6 RB
WR Brandin Cooks
3
No. 371
No. 47 WR
WR Robert Woods
5
No. 3
No. 1 ATH
|WR Josh Reynolds
|3
|No. 1,087
|No. 153 WR
TE Tyler Higbee
2
No. 2,162
No. 91 TE
LT Andrew Whitworth
5
No. 38
No. 1 OG
LG Rodger Saffold
2
No. 1,690
No. 126 OT
C John Sullivan
4
No. 75
No. 2 C
RG Austin Blythe
4
No. 248
No. 10 OG
RT Rob Havenstein
3
No. 649
No. 30 OG
Six of the 11 starters had four or more stars coming out of high school, but Saffold and Higbee came a long way after being counted out during high school. The average star rating of the Rams offense is 3.55, which suggests that the recruiting services pegged most of the players right.
Now, let's check out the other side of the ball for the NFC champion Rams.
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
DE Michael Brockers
4
No. 191
No. 10 DE
DT Ndamukong Suh
4
No. 48
No. 6 DT
DE Aaron Donald
3
No. 353
No. 30 DT
LB Samson Ebukam
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
LB Mark Barron
4
No. 71
No. 3 S
LB Cory Littleton
3
No. 1,517
No. 74 DE
LB Dante Fowler
5
No. 36
No. 3 DE
CB Aqib Talib
2
No. 1,461
No. 120 CB
CB Marcus Peters
3
No. 489
No. 34 CB
S John Johnson III
2
No. 1,981
No. 146 S
S Lamarcus Joyner
5
No. 12
No. 2 ATH
With four players with either quadruple-digit rankings or no ranking at all, it's nice to see so many underdogs find success at the game's highest level. When you combine them with stars like Fowler and Joyner, you find a deep and versatile defense that averages a 3.18 star ranking and is a big reason why the Rams are playing on Sunday.
Now let's take a peek at the Patriots offense.
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
QB Tom Brady
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
RB Sony Michel
5
No. 20
No. 3 RB
|RB James White
|3
|No. 511
| No. 42 RB
WR Julian Edelman
3
No. 103
No. 4 Dual-threat QB
WR Chris Hogan
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
TE Rob Gronkowski
4
No 101
No. 4 TE
LT Trent Brown
3
No. 22
No. 2 OT
LG Joe Thuney
2
No. 1,498
No. 129 OT
C David Andrews
3
No. 495
No. 8 C
RG Shaq Mason
3
No. 1,172
No. 75 OG
RT Marcus Cannon
3
No. 774
No. 49 OG
It's pretty remarkable to see what the Patriots offense has done with the ultimate underdog Brady at quarterback, a starting wide receiver who was a quarterback in high school and college, and the other wide receiver not having a single star to his name. The average star rating of the Patriots offense is 2.64, which makes it a team full of players who had chips on their shoulders coming out of high school.
What about the Pats defense? Let's take a look.
|Player
|Stars
|Overall rank
|Position rank
DE Trey Flowers
3
No. 1,369
No. 62 DE
DT Lawrence Guy
4
No. 171
No. 11 DT
DT Malcom Brown
5
No. 9
No. 2 DT
DE Deatrich Wise, Jr.
3
No. 381
No. 25 DE
LB Kyle Van Noy
4
No. 266
No. 13 ATH
LB Elandon Roberts
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
LB Dont'a Hightower
4
No. 303
No. 25 LB
CB Stephon Gilmore
4
No. 34
No. 6 CB
CB Jason McCourty
0
Unranked
Unranked
S Devin McCourty
2
No. 1,304
No. 84 S
S Patrick Chung
2
No. 1,008
No. 67 S
Coach Bill Belichick is doing less with more with this defense. With two players unranked, three ranked outside of the top 1,000 and an average star ranking of 2.82, the respective colleges of the Patriots defensive starters and their coaches at the pro level deserve a ton of credit for building this unit into one of the league's best.
Overall, the Rams hold the edge over the Patriots in star rating among starters at 3.36-2.73. Will it matter come Sunday? That remains to be seen. Either way, it's interesting to see the differences in the two rosters as these players progressed through the ranks.
