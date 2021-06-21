The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled in favor of college athletes seeking unlimited benefits tied to education in a landmark case that enhances players' ability to earn compensation while simultaneously diminishing the NCAA's power. The Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA could not limit such benefits for athletes who play Division I basketball or football.

"The NCAA and its member colleges maintain important traditions that have become part of the fabric of America ... but those traditions alone cannot justify the NCAA's decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student athletes who are not fairly compensated," wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurring opinion. "Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different.

"The NCAA is not above the law."

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in favor of the appellees in Alston v. NCAA, who previously won a Northern District of California Circuit Court decision. The loss is the biggest legal defeat for the NCAA since the NCAA v. Board of Regents case in 1984 that allowed schools to monetize the rights to televised football games.

The suit in NCAA v. Alston was brought by a group of athletes led by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston who contended the NCAA had violated antitrust laws by capping the amount of compensation they could receive as part of their scholarships. Currently, scholarships only include tuition, room, board and cost of attendance.

While this case does not provide an avenue for schools to pay athletes directly, it does create the opportunity for schools to provide nearly anything they want to athletes so long as they can tie the items to the educational experience.

For example, perhaps cars can be given to athletes who live a certain distance from campus. Some of those details have not yet been worked out, however, schools can now also offer internships, graduate scholarships and the like to lure athletes to campus.

The Supreme Court's decision enhances the chances of athletes being able to get vast sums of benefits in the future with the NCAA still finalizing name, image and likeness rules while awaiting a potential Congressional bill.

"The NCAA has long restricted the compensation and benefits that student athletes may receive. And with surprising success, the NCAA has long shielded its compensation rules from ordinary antitrust scrutiny. Today, however, the Court holds that the NCAA has violated the antitrust laws," wrote Justice Kavanaugh. "The Court's decision marks an important and overdue course correction. ... I add this concurring opinion to underscore that the NCAA's remaining compensation rules also raise serious questions under the antitrust laws."