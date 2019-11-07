TCU vs. Baylor: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

TCU (home) vs. No. 11 Baylor (away)

Current Records: TCU 4-4; Baylor 8-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Baylor and TCU will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Baylor is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

It was a close one, but on Thursday the Bears sidestepped West Virginia for a 17-14 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but West Virginia made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but TCU was not quite Oklahoma State's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. TCU fell to Oklahoma State 34-27. TCU's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Max Duggan, who picked up 86 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 258 passing yards.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 8-0 while TCU's loss dropped them down to 4-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Horned Frogs enter the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 17th in the the nation. But the Bears rank 11th in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only three on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

TCU have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.