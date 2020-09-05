Tennessee was slated to have a scrimmage on Saturday, but settled for a regular practice instead. Why? Because the Vols didn't have enough players. Coach Jeremy Pruitt said on Saturday that 44 players were out due to either positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing, and that the Vols only had 30 offensive players available. Pruitt said that, of those 44 players who sat out, only "seven or eight" were due to positive tests, while the rest sat out due to contact tracing, according to 247Sports.

NCAA guidelines regarding COVID-19 say that players who test positive must sit for 10 days and have three days without symptoms before returning to action. Players who have been determined to have "high-risk" contact with players who test positive are required to sit for 14 days. "High-risk" contact is defined as being within 6 feet of somebody who tests positive for 15 or more minutes without face covering.

Pruitt did not specify the players who sat out or how long they will be in quarantine. It is unclear when Tennessee will be able to field a full team. It does have time, though, before the Vols will travel to South Carolina on Sept. 26 to open the season.

Tennessee is the latest school to deal with significant personnel issues related to COVID-19 testing. Auburn had 16 players out of commission and didn't practice last week due to positive tests and contact tracing. Coach Gus Malzahn said on Saturday that it recorded zero positive tests during two testing sessions this week. LSU had all but four offensive linemen available to practice late last month due to the same issue.