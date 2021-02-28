A pair of ranked Ohio Valley Conference foes meet when the No. 23 Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles battle the No. 16 Jacksonville State Gamecocks in an FCS spring football matchup on Sunday. Tennessee Tech (1-0), which tied with Jacksonville State (3-1) for fifth in the OVC at 3-5 and was 6-6 overall in 2019, kicked off its spring slate last weekend with a 27-21 win over Austin Peay. The Gamecocks, who were also 6-6 overall a year ago, played four games last fall before shutting down their program due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week's scheduled spring opener was also postponed due to COVID-19. Both teams are slated to play a seven-game Ohio Valley Conference spring schedule.

Tennessee Tech vs. Jacksonville State spread: Jacksonville State -13.5

Tennessee Tech vs. Jacksonville State over-under: 55.5 points

Tennessee Tech vs. Jacksonville State money line: Tennessee Tech +400, Jacksonville State -550

TT: Tennessee Tech will be looking for its first win as a ranked team since Nov. 19, 2011

JSU: Senior tight end Trae Barry is second on JSU's list for career receiving yards by a tight end with 1,316.

Why Jacksonville State can cover



The Gamecocks posted wins over Mercer (34-28), North Alabama (24-17) and Florida International (19-10) during the fall portion of their schedule with their only setback coming at Florida State (41-24). Jacksonville State will be without starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who broke his leg against Florida International and is unavailable this spring. In his place will be talented redshirt junior quarterback Zion Webb. Webb played in three games this fall, completing 13-of-18 attempts for 115 yards.

Also back will be wide receiver Trae Barry, who has been dominant. In the fall, he played in all four games, catching 13 passes for 240 yards (18.5 average). He started five games in 2019 before being sidelined by injury. He caught 25 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception and only score of the season came in the home opener against Chattanooga, a 48-yarder. He caught six passes in all that day for 151 yards. He had multiple catches in four of the five games he played in.

Why Tennessee Tech can cover

The Golden Eagles got a jump on their spring schedule when they beat Austin Peay last Sunday. Trailing 14-3 midway through the third quarter, Tennessee Tech rattled off 24 straight points before hanging on late. Junior quarterback Bailey Fisher completed 11-of-18 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, Fisher set single-season marks in completions (231), pass attempts (375), passing yards (2,643), passing touchdowns (32) and total offensive yards (3,132). He also set a school record with six touchdown passes against Eastern Illinois, while rushing for a personal-best three scores against Samford and Western Illinois.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles are led by senior defensive lineman Chris Tucker, who registered seven tackles and forced one fumble against Austin Peay. As a junior, Tucker was a force, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team honors. He registered 56 tackles, including 23 solo, with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss for 47 yards, including 5.5 sacks. He also recovered three fumbles and had four quarterback hurries.

