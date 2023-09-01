One day before kicking off its 2023 season, Texas A&M picked up a huge win on the recruiting trail. Five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley committed to the Aggies Friday evening over a loaded offer sheet that included Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State and LSU.

"Love how Coach E (defensive line coach Elijah Robinson), Coach Tony (analyst Tony Jerod-Eddie), they treat all their players like they're their own family," McKinley told 247Sports. "They have a great community and they take care of their players."

With McKinley in the fold, Texas A&M's 2024 class moves to No. 5 in the 247Sports Team Composite recruiting rankings, leapfrogging Florida State in the process. McKinley is the second five-star prospect to join Texas A&M's 2024 haul, following wide receiver Cameron Coleman.

A product of Lafayette, Louisiana, McKinley ranks as the No. 31 prospect nationally and No. 7 defensive lineman. He is also the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana, signifying a huge win for Texas A&M in one of the nation's recruiting hotbeds.

The 6-foot-5 and 280-pound McKinley also competes in track and field for Acadiana High School. He finished his junior season with 86 tackles, 18 for a loss, 10 sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Aggies continue defensive line dominance

Few schools have recruited along the defensive front better than Texas A&M over the past few years. McKinley is the second top-10 defensive lineman to commit to the Aggies in 2024, joining fellow interior prospect Dealyn Evans.

This also marks the third-straight class in which coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff have secured a pledge from a five-star defensive lineman. During the 2023 cycle, it was the nation's top defensive lineman in DJ Hicks.

Texas A&M's historic 2022 class was bolstered by one of the greatest front-seven hauls in recruiting history. The Aggies managed to sign five five-star defensive linemen, highlighted by the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in Walter Nolen -- one of three top-15 defensive linemen in the Top247 to end up with the Aggies.