Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-9; Texas A&M 3-7

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to Kyle Field at noon ET Saturday. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Minutemen were close but no cigar last week as they fell 35-33 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Despite the loss, UMass got a solid performance out of RB Ellis Merriweather, who rushed for two TDs and 122 yards on 29 carries.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Texas A&M Aggies as they fell 13-10 to the Auburn Tigers last week. QB Conner Weigman had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 121 yards passing.

UMass is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

UMass is now 1-9 while A&M sits at 3-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UMass enters the contest with only 184.5 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in the nation. But the Aggies are even better: they rank seventh in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 162.2 on average. We'll see if that edge gives A&M a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 34-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.