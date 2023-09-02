Texas A&M wide receiver Micah Tease has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested Friday on drug charges, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Houston Chronicle. The freshman was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance ranging from four to 400 grams, as well as under two ounces of marijuana. He posted bond for $13,000, according to Brazos County Jail records.

According to a university police report, officers responded to a complaint of residents smoking marijuana at an apartment complex late Thursday night. After obtaining a warrant, officers discovered three THC edibles weighing 48.1 grams in Tease's bedroom. Marijuana weighing .051 ounces also was discovered in the search.

The controlled substance charge is a second-degree felony and punishable between two and 20 years in jail.

Tease was one of the stars of Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a four-star prospect and the No. 127 overall player in the class. The Aggies are deep at wide receiver this year, but his 72 yards receiving in the spring game gave him a chance to crack into the rotation.

Texas A&M opens its 2023 season against New Mexico at Kyle Field in College Station.