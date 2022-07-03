Texas added another major commitment to its blazing hot 2023 recruiting class as four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell committed to the Longhorns on CBS Sports HQ. Mitchell, a rising senior at Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey, picked the Longhorns over Georgia, Texas A&M and Miami.

Mitchell's commitment is only the latest for what has quickly become one of the nation's hottest recruiting classes. The defensive lineman ranks as the 10th addition to Texas' 2023 recruiting class since No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning committed to the Longhorns on June 23, including five-stars Johntay Cook II and Derek Williams. Texas ranks No. 3 in the team rankings.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Mitchell possesses a massive gap-filling frame that should quickly translate to the next level. Mitchell ranks No. 308 in the industry standard 247Sports Composite rankings, and as the No. 45 defensive line recruit.

"Ideal size and length for defensive tackle," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn said in a 2020 scouting report. "Works hands well and understands leverage. Possesses natural strength. Traits exist to be a run stopper in middle. Plays with low center of gravity. Strong and has natural power. Gets off well at line of scrimmage…will benefit greatly as he matures and adds lower body strength."

As a junior, Mitchell led his Bergen Catholic squad to an undefeated 12-0 record and a New Jersey Non-Public A state championship. He posted 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.