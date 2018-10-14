Texas QB Sam Ehlinger has first degree shoulder sprain, will be evaluated during bye week

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a shoulder sprain in the Longhorns 23-17 win over Baylor on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from 247Sports. Texas confirmed that the sophomore will continue to be evaluated as he "rehabs and rests his throwing shoulder during the bye week."

Ehlinger left the game Saturday in the first quarter, and junior Shane Buechele led the Longhorns the rest of the way.

Coach Tom Herman commented on his injury after the game.

"I think actually made a throw or two after, but the reason they stopped the game was he had blood on his hand," Herman said (via 247Sports). "So as he's coming off, we thought, okay, he's going to be out for a play, just get the blood cleaned up as they do -- any time you've got exposed blood, you've got to come off the field. And he came off, he goes, 'Coach, my shoulder's messed up. My shoulder's messed up.'"

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound dual-threat quarterback has played a big part in Texas' resurgence into the top 10. He had two touchdown passes and three touchdown runs in the upset win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry earlier this month, and has tossed two touchdowns in five of the Longhorns' first six games prior to his injury early vs. Baylor.

Buechele is expected to remain as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart until Ehlinger has recovered from the shoulder injury. Texas will travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State on Oct. 27.