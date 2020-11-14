Who's Playing

Baylor @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Baylor 1-4; Texas Tech 2-5

What to Know

The Baylor Bears are on the road again Saturday and play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Bears stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Baylor came within a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones last week, but they wound up with a 38-31 loss. Baylor was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Baylor's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Charlie Brewer, who passed for three TDs and 295 yards on 33 attempts. Brewer's 58-yard touchdown toss to RB Trestan Ebner in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Bears' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech ended up a good deal behind the TCU Horned Frogs when they played last week, losing 34-18. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas Tech, but they got scores from WR Erik Ezukanma and WR Ja'Lynn Polk. One of the most thrilling moments was Polk's 60-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with Baylor going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.05

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Red Raiders as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won three out of their last five games against Texas Tech.