Who's Playing

Kansas @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Kansas 0-8; Texas Tech 3-6

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 clash at noon ET Dec. 5 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Red Raiders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 50-44 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB SaRodorick Thompson, who rushed for two TDs and 133 yards on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Thompson's 59-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 59-23 bruising that Kansas suffered against the TCU Horned Frogs last week. Kansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-12. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from WR Luke Grimm, who snatched two receiving TDs, and WR Kwamie Lassiter II, who caught seven passes for one TD and 116 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Lassiter II has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Red Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 26-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Texas Tech at 3-6 and Kansas at 0-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 23 on the season. The Jayhawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 43 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.21

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 26-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 27-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Texas Tech have won four out of their last five games against Kansas.