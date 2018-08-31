Texas vs. Maryland odds: 2018 college football picks from advanced computer model on 7-0 run

A season of high expectations for the Texas Longhorns begins against a team that beat them a year ago. On Saturday, Texas faces the Maryland Terrapins at noon ET from FedEx Field, home of the NFL's Redskins. Texas is a 13.5-point favorite, up from -10 to open. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is unmoved at 53.5, down three from the opener. Maryland shocked Texas 51-41 as a 19-point underdog to open the 2017 season, so before you lock in your Texas vs. Maryland picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



The computer has generated a stunning $4,210 profit for $100 bettors over the past three years and closed the bowl season on a perfect 7-0 run. Now it has simulated Texas-Maryland 10,000 times to produce strong against the spread and over-under picks. We can tell you it's leaning heavily toward the under, saying it hits in a whopping 70 percent of simulations. Its bold point-spread pick that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations can be found only at SportsLine.



The model knows that despite the surprise in last year's opener, Texas rebounded to finish 7-6 and qualify for its first bowl game since 2014. The Longhorns beat Missouri 33-16 in the Texas Bowl to end Tom Herman's first season as head coach.



Expectations are higher this year, with seven returning starters on each side of the ball. Offensively, that includes QBs Sam Ehlinger and Shane Buechele, who combined for 3,320 yards, 18 TDs and 11 INTs. Buechele was named the Week 1 starter, and he'll have the team's top two receivers back and a much-improved running attack.



The D-line allowed just 3.0 yards per rush against and three of the team's top four linebackers also return. The defensive backfield will have several new faces in the starting lineup, but those faces are juniors and seniors finally getting their chance.



Just because Texas has high expectations doesn't mean it will cover a double-digit spread. A bowl bid this year is the goal for Maryland, led by eight returning offensive starters and three of its top-five tacklers on defense. Max Bortenschlager returns at QB, but he's likely to end up behind redshirt freshman Kasim Hill on the depth chart. Hill secured the win over Texas with two fourth-quarter TD drives before tearing his ACL in Game 3 and being redshirted.



Ty Johnson gained 875 yards rushing and leads a solid pack of backs. On defense, junior LBs Antoine Davis and Isaiah Davis were No. 2 and 3 in tackles last year, and the addition of Auburn transfer Byron Cowart and four-star recruit Austin Fontaine adds a pass rush that too-often was lacking.



So which side of the Texas vs. Maryland spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors.