Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Texas, Kentucky set to enter new college football rankings

Finally, a week of upsets to shake up the college football rankings. Texas Tech knocking off Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, will make you do a double-take. Mississippi State losing to Kentucky was less surprising but more impactful in terms of what it means for both teams as an affirmation for the Wildcats and a reason to pump the brakes on the Bulldogs. But no one, and I mean no one, saw Virginia Tech losing to Old Dominion. And no one thought that Oklahoma-Army was going to be decided in overtime.

Elsewhere, there were other results that might not create as much shake up in the rankings but certainly shape perception, like Stanford and Wisconsin going on the road and holding on for narrow wins against Oregon and Iowa, respectively. Texas knocking off TCU hardly counts as a major upset, but it signals the arrival of the Longhorns after so many sold their stock following that season opening loss to Maryland.

It was really the perfect weekend of college football when you combine the bitter division rivalries that came down to the fourth quarter, the prove-it games that changed our perception of the landscape and the great thrill of an unexpected upset with ODU winning at home against the in-state Power Five foe as a four-touchdown underdog.

So after a wild Week 4, here's how we think the new AP Top 25 will look on Sunday:

1. Alabama (Previous ranking: 1): We've got a full breakdown from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but here's the gist: There ain't a team in the country that has looked as consistent as Alabama, and the way things have been going, it doesn't seem like anyone will give the Tide a run for No. 1 without taking it from them on the field.

2. Georgia (2): One of the big takeaways from Week 4 is the distance that Georgia has continued to show between it and the rest of the SEC East. The defense created all kinds of problems for Drew Lock early, and now the Bulldogs have two road wins in division play against two of their toughest contenders for the SEC East title.

3. Clemson (3): Trevor Lawrence's work load was much more significant than the last time Clemson was on the road, though it helps that Brent Venables seems to have the Georgia Tech offense figured out and the Yellow Jackets don't present as much of a challenge as Texas A&M. We could see Clemson jump over Georgia back into No. 2, but I'm guessing the status quo holds.

4. Ohio State (4): The Buckeyes are continuing to make a case to be added to the conversation as the best team in the country. I don't think blowing out Tulane gets them close to Alabama or Georgia, but a win next on the road at Penn State would make things interesting at the top.

5. Oklahoma (5): Nothing says 2018 like thousands of college football fans viewing a Twitch account of someone live streaming the final moments and overtime of Oklahoma vs. Army. The rush to find this game when it was in jeopardy created a moment that might lead voters to drop the Sooners, but I'm guessing the lack of viable contenders for No. 5 keeps them steady for now.

6. LSU (6): Why in the world did LSU let Louisiana Tech back into the game? The Tigers did everything in the first half to put to bed the notion that this was going to be a letdown week after beating Auburn then started sleep walking through the second half as the Bulldogs charged back.

7. Stanford (7): The Cardinal could end up jumping LSU for the fight it showed climbing back into the game and winning in overtime, but I'm thinking they hang tight at No. 7.

8. Notre Dame (8): With Brandon Wimbush sidelined, Ian Book packed the stat sheet against a Wake Forest secondary that has been reeling through the first couple weeks of the season. Given the offensive production of the Irish prior to this 56-point showing, I'd normally think a move up is coming but there's not a chance they'll jump ahead of Oklahoma.

9. Penn State (10): This Nittany Lions team has some Bruce Banner to it, and you wouldn't like this Nittany Lions team when its angry. After finding itself in a slugfest at Illinois on Friday night, Penn State kicked it into high gear with a 35-point fourth quarter to win 63-24. It's the third straight game of scoring 50 or more and Miles Sanders is looking as dangerous as ever as the feature back in this offense.

10. West Virginia (12): What we should take note of is how West Virginia's defense does in fact seem to have that salty edge that's needed in order to compliment Will Grier and the high-flying offense. Tony Gibson has that group playing well through three games, and it's going to give the Mountaineers a shot to make a run at the Big 12 title if it continues on into late November.

11. Auburn (9): The Tigers' defense never gave Arkansas a real chance and the special teams came up big, but a low-key storylines for this team is the current state of the offense after the last two weeks.

12. Washington (10): The Huskies are currently in action against Arizona State

13. UCF (16): I don't think UCF gets any bonus points in the polls for hanging half-a-hundred on FAU, but it was a great game for McKenzie Milton's growing Heisman Trophy campaign with 306 passing yards, 81 rushing yards and six total touchdowns (three passing, three rushing).

14. Wisconsin (18): The Badgers held on for a tough win on the road in a game that seemed set up perfectly for Iowa to pull off the upset. Avoiding two straight losses keeps Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship race, now sitting in the driver seat in the Big Ten West with a head-to-head win against its toughest competition.

15. Michigan (19): The portion of the schedule where Michigan is just rolling opponents at the Big House, where points seem to come easier and inferior opponents get shut down by Don Brown's defense, will come to a close soon. If the Wolverines keep this run of blowouts going next week at Northwestern, they're going to see a bigger jump in the polls.

16. Texas (NR): Has the light finally come on for Texas? No one is ready to say anything about "back" but the Longhorns have a pair of wins against USC and TCU that will inspire a lot more confidence in Tom Herman's group heading into the thick of Big 12 play.

17. Kentucky (NR): Undefeated and 2-0 in SEC play for the first time in decades, Kentucky is set to make its first showing in the AP Top 25 poll since 2007.

18. Miami (21): The quarterback carousel continues in Miami. This time, N'Kosi Perry was the star with a couple touchdowns off the bench in relief of Malik Rosier. Mark Richt insists that Rosier hasn't done anything wrong, but as the younger players in that QB room continue to improve, it's likely we'll see more of Perry as the season progresses.

19. Michigan State (24): The Spartans returned from an off week with a much better defensive showing, though Indiana's fourth-quarter run of three straight scoring drives made this final result much closer than the game played for most of the evening. Michigan State still doesn't have much of a consistent rushing attack, but it's going to still be a problem for everyone in the Big Ten East.

20. BYU (25): Big win against McNeese State doesn't do much for the rankings, but there's an incredible opportunity ahead next week with a trip up to Seattle to play Washington.

21. Texas A&M (22): This might be a spot where the voters keep Texas A&M in the top 25 because a) there's really not a ton to be disappointed about in Saturday's loss to Alabama (I mean the Aggies did cover), and b) there aren't a ton of great options behind them and there's a big opening at the back of the rankings with both Virginia Tech and Boston College projected to fall out.

22. Oregon (20): It's worth considering the possibility that voters drop Oregon from their ballots entirely based on the blown lead to the Cardinal, but if they don't, it will be out of their admiration and high ranking of Stanford.

23. Mississippi State (14): This very good Mississippi State team just suffered a very bad loss on the road, and now both the ceiling and the expectations have been altered for 2018. Against lesser defenses, the Bulldogs can roll up all kinds of impressive offensive numbers. But Saturday's result suggested that things are very different against the better SEC defenses, and that changes the outlook of how dangerous Mississippi State can be in a division with several very good SEC defenses.

24. Boise State (NR): The Broncos were off in Week 4 but had enough representation in last week's ballots to be one of the top reams outside the top 25 receiving votes. With all this shake up, I'm guessing they could crack the bottom of the rankings.

25. TCU (17): If voters do end up thinking highly of Texas, then I the Horned Frogs could end up hanging on in the rankings. If not, look for Duke or Colorado (both undefeated still and among the top teams in last week's Others Receiving Votes) to crack the top 25 for the first time since season.

Projected to drop out: Virginia Tech (13), Oklahoma State (15), Boston College (23)