The Troy Trojans (6-2) and the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) link up in a Sun Belt Conference showdown on Thursday night. South Alabama had its two-game win streak halted in Week 9. On Oct. 28, Louisiana topped the Jaguars 33-20. On the opposite sideline, Troy has won five games in a row. Last week, the Trojans cruised to a 31-13 victory over Texas State.

Kickoff from Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 4-point favorites in the latest South Alabama vs. Troy odds, while the over/under for total points is 45.

Here are several college football odds and trends for South Alabama vs. Troy:

South Alabama vs. Troy spread: Troy -4

South Alabama vs. Troy over/under: 45 points

South Alabama vs. Troy money line: Trojans -187, Jaguars +157

USA: South Alabama is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games

TROY: Troy is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Why Troy can cover

Troy's offense features dynamic and electric playmakers. Junior running back Kimani Vidal has been dominating for the Trojans. Vidal utilizes his vision and speed to glide through open holes and pick up chunk plays. The Georgia native is second in the Sun Belt in rushing yards (994) and rushing yards per game (124.3) to go along with six touchdowns.

He's gone over 115 rushing yards in four games this season and two matchups with more than 240 rushing yards. On Oct. 7 versus Arkansas State, Vidal logged 245 rush yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Chris Lewis (6'4) uses his size and speed to win downfield battles. Lewis has reeled in 18 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, he finished with three catches with 51 yards.

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama's passing attack is very effective. The Jaguars are third in the conference in passing yards per game (285.5) with senior quarterback Carter Bradley leading the way. Bradley likes to push the ball downfield to create explosive plays. The Florida native is fifth in the Sun Belt in passing yards (2,156) with 13 passing touchdowns. He's supplied more than 300 passing yards in three straight games.

Last week, Bradley went 29 of 49 with 381 yards and two passing touchdowns. Junior receiver Caullin Lacy ranks first in the Sun Belt in receiving yards (957) and receiving yards per game (119.6) and has six touchdowns. Lacy reeled in seven passes for 131 yards and 18.7 yards per catch in his last contest.

