Who's Playing

No. 19 SMU @ Tulsa

Current Records: SMU 7-1; Tulsa 3-1

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic clash at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. SMU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 40.5 points per game.

The Mustangs took their contest against the Temple Owls last week by a conclusive 47-23 score. It was another big night for SMU's QB Shane Buechele, who passed for four TDs and 355 yards on 35 attempts.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Tulsa beat the East Carolina Pirates 34-30 two weeks ago. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 17-3 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Tulsa was RB T.K. Wilkerson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Wilkerson hadn't helped his team much against the South Florida Bulls three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Wilkerson's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with SMU going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Mustangs up to 7-1 and the Golden Hurricane to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU is stumbling into the game with the 20th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 16 on the season. To make matters even worse for SMU, Tulsa ranks 19th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Hurricane as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulsa have won three out of their last five games against SMU.