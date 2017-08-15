U.S. Senators ask NCAA to develop a 'uniform policy' on sexual assault

Eight U.S. Senators have asked the NCAA to develop a "uniform policy" for dealing with recruits and transfers with a history of sexual violence.

A letter signed by the senators addressed what it called an "alarming rate" of sexual violence on college campuses. It urged the NCAA to adopt policies similar to those in place at Indiana and the Pac-12.

In April, Indiana became what is believed to be the first Power Five school to ban recruits who were convicted or pled guilty to felony sexual violence.

The SEC and Pac-12 have similar polices against transfer athletes.

The letter indicates that there is growing awareness of domestic and sexual violence in college athletics. If adopted, per the letter, the move would be a sea change in how college athletics addresses violence towards women.

College administrators have said in the past that a uniform policy is difficult because of legal concerns. Those include doing background checks on recruits whose criminal records might not be available because they are minors.

In June, it was discovered Oregon's best pitcher had been playing at the school for despite having been a registered sex offender. Luke Heimlich removed himself from the lineup, at least temporarily, when his situation was revealed by Oregon Live after a routine internet search by the news organization.

Even though Heimlich was 15 at the time of his crime, by Washington state law his records were public. Heimlich remains eligible to come back to the team next season.

The ongoing Baylor scandal received national attention after several women were assaulted by at least one former Bears football player. Football coach Art Briles lost his job after a third-party investigation alleged negligence on the part of Briles, the athletic department and the school.

"All students," the senators wrote, "deserve the opportunity to obtain a higher education from sexual harassment and violence ..."

The NCAA had no immediate response. The association last week mandated a sexual violence education initiative. This report stated many of those initiatives already existed as federal law.