Who's Playing

No. 20 Cincinnati @ UCF

Current Records: Cincinnati 6-1; UCF 5-2

What to Know

The UCF Knights haven't won a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats since Nov. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. UCF and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights have a defense that allows only 17.14 points per game, so Cincinnati's offense will have their work cut out for them.

A win for UCF just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 34-13 defeat to the East Carolina Pirates. QB John Rhys Plumlee had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the SMU Mustangs 29-27. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for the Bearcats' RB Charles McClelland, who rushed for one TD and 129 yards on 16 carries. That touchdown -- a 76-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Special teams collected 17 points for Cincinnati. K Ryan Coe booted in five field goals, the longest a 52-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Knights going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UCF took a serious blow against the Bearcats when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 56-21. Maybe UCF will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won four out of their last seven games against UCF.