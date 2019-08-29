UCF vs. Florida A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch UCF vs. Florida A&M football game
Who's Playing
UCF (home) vs. Florida A&M (away)
Last Season Records: UCF 12-0-0; Florida A&M 6-5-0;
What to Know
Florida A&M and UCF are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Spectrum Stadium. Florida A&M was on the positive side of .500 (6-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, after a perfect 12-0 record last season and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, UCF is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida A&M was 32nd in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 15. But UCF ranked fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 43 overall. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
Florida A&M are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 48-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep UCF from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.99
Odds
The Knights are a big 48.5 point favorite against the Rattlers.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knights as a 45.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
