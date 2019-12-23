UCF vs. Marshall: Prediction, pick, Gasparilla Bowl odds, spread, line, kickoff time, preview
UCF looks to win 10 games for a third straight season against an old foe
Former conference rivals meet again in Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl as UCF and Marshall face off on Monday afternoon in Raymond James Stadium. From 2005-12, UCF and Marshall played eight times as Conference USA foes with the Knights winning all eight of those meetings. The two teams haven't played since 2012, and Marshall hasn't won in the 11-game series between these programs since 2004.
So who wins this battle in Tampa on Monday afternoon from Raymond James Stadium? Let's take a closer look at the matchup and what to expect before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.
Storylines
UCF: Since taking over in 2018, Josh Heupel is 21-4 as Knights coach, but this year's 9-3 finish feels like a disappointment without a conference crown after back-to-back AAC championships. This bowl game is a chance for Heupel to lead the Knights to a third straight double-digit win season, adding to the program's winningest four-year run with a 41st win since the start of the 2016 season.
Heupel has been able to maintain the Knights' offensive success even after not only the departure of Scott Frost but also the horrific injury to McKenzie Milton. Now the Knights are led by true freshman quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who just put together one of the most prolific seasons in school history with 3,393 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. Gabriel and a deep rotation of running backs (Otis Anderson, Adrian Killins Jr., Greg McCrae and Bentavious Thompson) have helped power an offense averaging 43 points per game.
Marshall: Heading into this bowl season, Marshall leads the nation with a .857 winning percentage in NCAA-sanctioned bowl games (12-2), the best mark in the nation among teams with at least five bowl appearances. Coach Doc Holliday himself is 6-0 in bowl games with the Thundering Herd, but maintaining that near-spotless record is going to be tough going up against a team with the firepower of UCF. Luckily, Marshall has its own dynamic offensive weapon with running back Brenden Knox, who leads Conference USA with 1,284 rushing yards and is doing it at 5.26 yards per attempt with 11 rushing touchdowns.
Viewing information
Event: Gasparilla Bowl
Date: Monday, Dec. 23 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Gasparilla Bowl prediction, picks
It's tough to line up against Holliday's undefeated bowl record as Marshall's coach, but I think this is one of those positions where the oddsmakers have set a three-score spread for a reason. The Knights have way too much firepower for Marshall's defense, and even if the Herd can get things going with Knox on the ground, I don't think they can keep up over four quarters. Lay the points. Pick: UCF (-17)
So who wins Marshall vs. UCF, and which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 bowl picks, odds, best bets, sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
2019-20 bowl odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
2019 Hawaii Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Hawaii vs. BYU game 10,000 times.
-
2019 Gasparilla Bowl odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Gasparilla Bowl 10,000 times.
-
App. State tops UAB in New Orleans Bowl
The Mountaineers are the first 13-win team in Sun Belt history
-
Washington tops Boise State in Las Vegas
The Huskies sent their coach off into the sunset with a big win on Saturday night
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
UAB vs. Appalachian State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UAB vs. Appalachian State football game