1st Quarter Report

California is on the board, but we're still waiting on UCLA to respond. Sitting on a score of 6-0, California has looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

California came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: California 5-6, UCLA 7-4

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

What to Know

The California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins are set to square off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Rose Bowl. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, California was able to grind out a solid win over Stanford, taking the game 27-15. The victory made it back-to-back wins for California.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead California to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of Trond Grizzell, who picked up 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing seven points in their last contest, UCLA made sure to put some points up on the board against USC on Saturday. UCLA strolled past USC with points to spare, taking the game 38-20.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to TJ Harden, who rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown. Harden was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 58 yards. Another player making a difference was Ethan Garbers, who threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to UCLA's defense and their four sacks. Leading the way was Laiatu Latu and his two sacks.

California's win bumped their season record to 5-6 while Stanford's defeat dropped theirs to 3-8.

California and UCLA pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Golden Bears have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 186.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bruins struggle in that department as they've been even better at 201.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

UCLA is a big 9.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 6 out of their last 8 games against California.

Nov 25, 2022 - UCLA 35 vs. California 28

Nov 27, 2021 - UCLA 42 vs. California 14

Nov 15, 2020 - UCLA 34 vs. California 10

Nov 30, 2019 - California 28 vs. UCLA 18

Oct 13, 2018 - UCLA 37 vs. California 7

Nov 24, 2017 - UCLA 30 vs. California 27

Nov 26, 2016 - California 36 vs. UCLA 10

Oct 22, 2015 - UCLA 40 vs. California 24

Injury Report for UCLA

Ale Kaho: out (Leg)

Kam Brown: questionable (Undisclosed)

Collin Schlee: questionable (Undisclosed)

Gary Smith III: out (Leg)

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Deshun Murrell: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Dante Moore: questionable (Head)

