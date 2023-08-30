Who's Playing

NC State Wolfpack @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: NC State 0-0, UConn 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The UConn Huskies will look to defend their home turf on Thursday against the NC State Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

These teams both struggled last season when it came to fourth down efficiency. UConn were ranked 112th in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 41.7% over the course of the season. NC State, meanwhile, were ranked 108th at 39.6%.

Looking back to last season, UConn finished a solid 6-6 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 28-14 loss they were dealt in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Speaking of bowl games, NC State finished 8-4 in the regular season but they also didn't get the ending they wanted: they suffered a 16-12 loss in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

UConn will need to dig deep on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 9-4 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

UConn was pulverized by NC State 41-10 in their previous matchup last September. Will UConn have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

NC State is a big 14.5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

