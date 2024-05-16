It's a tough time to be a Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver. Amid legal uncertainty surrounding 2023 standout Rashee Rice, who faces criminal charges for his role in a March high-speed car crash, Rice's fellow pass catcher, incoming rookie Xavier Worthy, had his car stolen in the K.C. area this week, as FOX4 reported.

Worthy, 21, is fresh off his first practice reps with the Chiefs, who recently held a rookie minicamp and have kicked off their veteran offseason program. NBC Sports reports the Texas product, who set a record for the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the NFL scouting combine in February, had parked his vehicle in a residential garage this week. The car was stolen by a "professional group of criminals," per NBC, though no carjacking or injuries occurred.

Worthy figures to have a sizable role with the Chiefs as a rookie, especially if Rice faces NFL or team discipline for his off-field transgressions. He was picked No. 28 overall by Kansas City in April's 2024 draft.